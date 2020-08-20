ICYMI, there was a not-so-secret message in the background as Elizabeth Warren gave her speech at the DNC:

And, yes, they did that:

But wait, there’s more!

There was also a pitch to sign up for the Biden campaign:

Trending

As well as a shout out to the USPS:

Here’s a shoutout to Massachusettes-based Converse:

Dr. Suess, too:

Vote on November 3:

And one of her favorite books:

FWIW, the center she filmed this at has been closed since March:

And she’s promising to raise the wages of these workers but at the same time make child-care more affordable for everyone:

We eagerly await how she’s going to make it affordable while also raising wages for all workers.

***

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BLMElizabeth Warren