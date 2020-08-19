As we told you last night, Goodyear Tires is under fire after a slide from a training presentation went viral saying that Black Lives Matter and LGBT attire is okay for associates to wear, but Blue Lives Matter, All Lives Matter, MAGA Attire and Political Affiliated Slogans or Material won’t be allowed:

Goodyear has released a statement after an employee said the slide presented in a training was discriminatory. https://t.co/H9B1gRu2r7 — WIBW (@wibw) August 18, 2020

And in response, President Trump is calling on a boycott of the company, tweeting “This is what the Radical Left Democrats do. Two can play the same game, and we have to start playing it now!)”:

Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES – They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS. Get better tires for far less! (This is what the Radical Left Democrats do. Two can play the same game, and we have to start playing it now!). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2020

Goodyear is, of course, an American company:

Goodyear is an American company and you're attacking it. What the hell is wrong with you? You are actively trying to destroy America. https://t.co/7a1ZUrcdOq — Zach Tutor (@SupersonicArt) August 19, 2020

And they’re based in the must-win state of Ohio:

Goodyear is based in crucial swing state Ohio and employs thousands of people. https://t.co/Pk4lK8sDlI — Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) August 19, 2020

historically, the Republican nominee waits until October to pick a fight with an iconic Ohio company. but these are unprecedented times. https://t.co/Fc7O9Wt49S — Eric Lach (@ericlach) August 19, 2020

Many Goodyear tires are made right here in #Ohio by hardworking union workers. It's clear that the President does not care about workers, our state, or our economy. Remember this when you vote! https://t.co/18Kh5TY73e — Aryeh Alex #SaveTheUSPS (@iAryeh) August 19, 2020

And their stock price is down on the news:

