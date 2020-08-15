This really is a must-read thread by law professor Jonathan Turley on the media’s “pattern of willful blindness to mounting evidence of wrongdoing in the Russian investigation by FBI and DOJ figures”:

The implications of this criminal plea is enormous but the media has engaged in a pattern of willful blindness to mounting evidence of wrongdoing in the Russian investigation by FBI and DOJ figures. https://t.co/przBehGnYB — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 14, 2020

On the Michael Flynn conviction:

…Notably, the Flynn plea was widely reported as a major conviction despite the fact that the agents themselves stated that they did not believe Flynn intentionally lied. Pleas by others resulted in less than a month of jail, including Papadopoulos who received only 14 days… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 14, 2020

But “none of this seems to matter” to the media:

…Those pleas were given endless and breathless discussion in the media. This is a direct and major falsification by a critical figure in the Russian investigation. It follows referrals for criminal charges against other figures like Andrew McCabe. None of that seems to matter. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 14, 2020

We will keep reminding them of this, however:

If you listen to the mainstream media you probably wouldn’t realize that today, an FBI agent who was a member of the Mueller team agreed to plead guilty for falsifying evidence that he submitted to a court. — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) August 15, 2020

Of course, this is what they’re going to say now:

“Ah, this FISA abuse stuff is old news” — people who didn’t say anything about it when it was new news. — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) August 15, 2020

“Utterly corrupt”:

NPR, which was a co-conspirator in the Russia collusion hoax, redefines Clinesmith pleading guilty to falsifying evidence against Trump affiliate Carter Page as something "related to information-gathering." Our media are completely and utterly corrupt. https://t.co/m0Y0zqFC8A — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 14, 2020

Hopefully, this isn’t the end of the accountability:

"Not a single American was found to have colluded with Russia to steal the 2016 election, but now we have the first indication of a measure of accountability for the people who perpetrated this false theory that did damage to the Republican president and his voters" @MZHemingway pic.twitter.com/GbTe0BSeGg — The Federalist (@FDRLST) August 15, 2020

