America’s worst mayor is at it again, this time brushing off a bakery manager in Chinatown to complained about the lack of foot traffic in the neighborhood:

A bakery manager tells de Blasio that his business is suffering from reduced foot traffic in Chinatown: “We’re all hurting.” pic.twitter.com/9qCLi2IOXX — elizabeth meryl rosner (@elizameryl) August 11, 2020

“That’s very unfortunate,” the mayor replied before turning his back on the man:

“That’s very unfortunate,” responds the mayor as he turns his back on the young man. — elizabeth meryl rosner (@elizameryl) August 11, 2020

He later accused the mayor of brushing him off and only coming to Chinatown for a “photo op mission”:

.@NYCMayor “brushed me off,” said the bakery manager. And added de Blasio was only in Chinatown today for a “photo op mission.” — elizabeth meryl rosner (@elizameryl) August 12, 2020

Maybe he should go back and tell this guy that it’s really Donald Trump’s fault?

.@realDonaldTrump’s STILL lying about New York City, so here’s the truth: Yes, we are in some tough times. Because a certain former New Yorker is failing our country. But unlike him, we aren’t just hoping that COVID-19 “disappears.” We’re fighting back. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) August 13, 2020

But we know the truth, as we assume the bakery manager does, too:

It’s 95% your fault. When is the St. Patrick’s Day parade going to be? Should we go to Chinatown? Take in a play? Catch a movie?! Ride the subway? You infected a nation with covid and infected NYC with violence. — Sean McPeak (@Sean_McPeak) August 13, 2020

But it’s not just in Chinatown. Neighborhoods throughout the city are hurting, like this story from Chelsea where residents can’t get the police to do anything about a homeless camp:

“We call the police, but they don’t do nothing”#DeBlasiosNewYork

Chelsea homeless camp thrives despite de Blasio vowing action https://t.co/8m2zXsD7p2 via @nypmetro — Gary Weiss (@gary_weiss) August 13, 2020

Fix this, mayor!

Bill de Blasio's New York. He claims to be for the working people, but they can't work in this chaotic and unsafe environment. Small businesses and their communities are victims of vicious government. Homeless camp thrives despite de Blasio vowing action https://t.co/Nx7hr0WaGW — Nan Hayworth, M.D. (@NanHayworth) August 13, 2020

We can only hope:

De Blasio should never hold public office again. https://t.co/O7FS4YDu60 — Brooke Rogers 🌻 (@bkerogers) August 13, 2020

***