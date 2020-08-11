One big name missing from this list of speakers at the DNC this year? Susan Rice. . .

According to this reporting from “Morning Joe,” the unnamed VP nominee will speak on Wednesday. Sen. Kamala Harris and Sen. Tammy Duckworth, two rumored potential Biden running mates, are listed as speaking on Thursday. Of course, this could all be a giant head fake, so stay tuned.

Of note, the DNC is shrugging off the Bill Clinton–Jeffrey Epstein story with the former president and alleged “Lolita Express” frequent-flier set to speak on Tuesday:

***