The AP is out with a bombshell piece accusing the state of New York and Gov. Andrew Cuomo of undercounting COVID-19 nursing home deaths in the state:

“Brutal”:

This isn’t exactly new, though. We told you about it back in May:

And Kudos to The Daily Caller’s Andrew Kerr for being the first one to spot what NY was doing back then:

Back in May, the undercount was about 1700 though. Now it’s ballooned to almost 5000:

“There is absolutely no reason” for NY to be counting deaths this way:

Lock him up?

But instead of getting criticized for this, Cuomo is a media darling:

AND he’ll be speaking at the DNC convention:

