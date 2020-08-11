The AP is out with a bombshell piece accusing the state of New York and Gov. Andrew Cuomo of undercounting COVID-19 nursing home deaths in the state:

“New York’s coronavirus death toll in nursing homes, already among highest in nation, could actually be a significant undercount…[they] only counts residents who died on nursing home property, not those who were transported to hospitals and died there.” https://t.co/XWuqvijgzS — Philip Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) August 11, 2020

“Brutal”:

Brutal story for Andrew Cuomo on nursing home death statistics. cc @ChrisCuomo https://t.co/H2zNEqufyc — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) August 11, 2020

This isn’t exactly new, though. We told you about it back in May:

We've known this since at least early May.https://t.co/EoFjlWW2UY https://t.co/Mj6tNsuPYd — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) August 11, 2020

And Kudos to The Daily Caller’s Andrew Kerr for being the first one to spot what NY was doing back then:

Back in May, the undercount was about 1700 though. Now it’s ballooned to almost 5000:

New York estimates COVID deaths in nursing homes at 6,600. AP’s back of the envelope estimate places that number closer to 11,000. — Philip Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) August 11, 2020

“There is absolutely no reason” for NY to be counting deaths this way:

President of the California Association of Long Term Care Medicine, “said it is unethical of New York to not break out the deaths of nursing home residents at hospitals. ‘From an epidemiological and scientific perspective, there is absolutely no reason not to count them.’” — Philip Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) August 11, 2020

Lock him up?

Cuomo should be in jail. https://t.co/TDROdSvFwK — kaitlin, queen of the f*cking bitches (@thefactualprep) August 11, 2020

But instead of getting criticized for this, Cuomo is a media darling:

Imagine a governor who covered up data on deaths in nursing homes, then did pressers bragging about the performance of his state's nursing homes. Imagine also that this governor's state experienced 33,000 deaths. Hero or villain? Well, he's a Democrat, so hero, obviously. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 11, 2020

AND he’ll be speaking at the DNC convention:

He’s also scheduled to speak at the Democrat convention. This party is truly sick. https://t.co/Qr82TpHTqJ — Jeremy Frankel (@FrankelJeremy) August 11, 2020

***