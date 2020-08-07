Nevada’s Dem Governor Steve Sisolack, whose Twitter bio includes the hashtag #StayHomeForNevada, was not shy in cheering on the protesters despite their obvious violations of social distancing recommendations. For example:

But the Constitution’s guarantees don’t seem to apply when it’s an “Evangelicals for Trump” event held indoors:

Along with the fine, Gov. Sisolak when full finger-waggy in this thread:

Casinos in the state are open. Hotels in the state are open. Restaurants in the state are open for indoor dining. Protests of any size in the state are encouraged. But a few hundred Christians getting together to support a political candidate can’t happen?

Yeah, that’s not going to fly:

