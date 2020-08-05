Mayor Bill de Blasio just announced that NYC will put checkpoints at major entry points to the city in order to enforce the state’s 14-day quarantine order:

Inbox: MAYOR DE BLASIO ANNOUNCES COVID-19 CHECKPOINTS TO ENFORCE NEW YORK STATE QUARANTINE ORDERS — davidshepardson (@davidshepardson) August 5, 2020

So, if you have a Florida license plate, for example, you get stopped coming across the George Washington Bridge?

The checkpoints will be location at key entry points, major bridge and tunnel crossings into NYC. The @NYCMayor mayor says there will be fines of up to $10K for violating mandatory quarantine. — Gloria Pazmino (@GloriaPazmino) August 5, 2020

An “education” program, he says:

More from Test & Trace Corps Czar Dr. Ted Long. The Corps will be at Penn Station tomorrow talking to travelers. The focus is on travelers from the 35 states on the quarantine list pic.twitter.com/VZEnvu14yq — katie honan (@katie_honan) August 5, 2020

Libs, enjoy explaining this one:

This is bad. @NYCMayor staff should publicly oppose check points. https://t.co/ySAwlXbjf5 — melissa BIDEN PLS CANCEL ALL STUDENT DEBT byrne (@mcbyrne) August 5, 2020

Currently, the city has an infection rate under 3%:

Since June 10, NYC has been under 3% in its citywide COVID-19 infection rate, @NYCMayor says at his daily briefing. (Hi. It's political reporter @emilyngo borrowing this account to live-tweet.) — Spectrum News NY1 (@NY1) August 5, 2020

And de Blasio thinks wasting resources on this will keep it that way:

"I expect us to maintain that level and in fact drive it down further," @NYCMayor says of NYC's 3% citywide COVID-19 infection rate. — Spectrum News NY1 (@NY1) August 5, 2020

Question: how many of these travelers are *driving* into the city?

Mayor Bill de Blasio is announcing that the city will have checkpoints at bridges and tunnels to educate travelers about the two-week quarantine for those coming from 35 states with high infection rates.

1/5th of cases come from travelers. — Emma G. Fitzsimmons (@emmagf) August 5, 2020

New York and New York City infected the entire U.S., and now they want to seal themselves off?

"What we need to do is focus on people coming in from outside New York City," @NYCMayor is now talking about the possibility of a second wave in NYC. He says the state was right to create a quarantine in place for out of town people. — Gloria Pazmino (@GloriaPazmino) August 5, 2020

***