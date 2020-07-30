Herman Cain, who was hospitalized with coronavirus, has passed away at age 74:

Newsmax is reporting that Herman Cain, who was hospitalized with coronavirus, has died. https://t.co/z6cQ3AeX33 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) July 30, 2020

Awful news:

You're never ready for the kind of news we are grappling with this morning. But we have no choice but to seek and find God's strength and comfort to deal… #HermanCain https://t.co/BtOgoLVqKz — Herman Cain (@THEHermanCain) July 30, 2020

The update from a few days ago sounded like things were getting better:

We know it's been a few days since we last gave you an update on the boss. But he is still in the hospital being treated with oxygen for his lungs. In the meantime, the doctors say his other organs and systems are strong. — Herman Cain (@THEHermanCain) July 27, 2020

Re-strengthening the lungs is a long and slow process, and the doctors want to be thorough about it. — Herman Cain (@THEHermanCain) July 27, 2020

We'd like him to be able to come home now, which is frustrating, but we're glad the doctors are being thorough and making sure they do the job right. Thank you for praying, everyone. Please keep doing it. He really is getting better, which means it is working. — Herman Cain (@THEHermanCain) July 27, 2020

Cain’s death comes shortly after the death of Bill Montgomery, the 80-year-old co-founder of Turning Point USA, also from “coronavirus-related complications”:

Turning Point USA co-founder dies of coronavirus-related complications – POLITICO https://t.co/cWufmf2Ucw — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) July 29, 2020

And here’s a nice tribute to Cain from former staffer Ellen Carmichael:

I’m very saddened to learn of the passing of my former boss, Herman Cain. I’m bracing for the cruelty online about how he deserved to get COVID and die because of his politics. We’re living in a dark time. But, they didn’t know him. I did. — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) July 30, 2020

At the age of 23, I served as the communications director for Herman Cain’s presidential campaign. It was a chaotic experience, which explains how someone fresh out of college could find herself explaining away gaffe after gaffe from an unpolished candidate. — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) July 30, 2020

Admittedly, it's not a job I could do now at 32. It was really hard and exhausting. But Herman Cain made it worth while. He was a giant of a person in ways that people who would choose to see him merely as a caricature could never understand. — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) July 30, 2020

His American Dream story is one for the history books. Overcame absolute destitution, genuine discrimination, stage IV cancer and so much hardship in between. Rose up the ranks of America's biggest corporations, advised presidential campaigns, chaired a Federal Reserve bank… — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) July 30, 2020

This is a man who grew up in a house that had three rooms in it. His mother was a domestic worker (he would never say "maid"), and his dad worked three jobs to survive. He and his brother would argue over who would get to sleep on the cot and who had to sleep on the floor. — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) July 30, 2020

Rest in peace, sir.

