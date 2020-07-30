Herman Cain, who was hospitalized with coronavirus, has passed away at age 74:

Awful news:

The update from a few days ago sounded like things were getting better:

Cain’s death comes shortly after the death of Bill Montgomery, the 80-year-old co-founder of Turning Point USA, also from “coronavirus-related complications”:

And here’s a nice tribute to Cain from former staffer Ellen Carmichael:

Rest in peace, sir.

