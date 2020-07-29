Breaking news out of D.C. where Politico is reporting Rep. Louie Gohmert tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before boarding Air Force One to accompany President Trump to Texas this afternoon:

NEWS … Texas Rep. LOUIE GOHMERT (@replouiegohmert) has tested positive for the coronavirus. He has not been wearing a mask on Capitol Hill. Gohmert was scheduled to go to Texas with @realDonaldTrump this morning. Story up on POLITICO shortly…. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) July 29, 2020

Rep. Gohmert was in close proximity to Attorney General Bill Barr at yesterday’s House hearing:

Rep. Gohmert, who was without a mask, stood outside the men’s bathroom where Barr went before he walked into the “hearing” room. Once out, Gohmert approached the AG and exchanged a comment or two. Would say from memory, they were within arms length. https://t.co/eAhHXT07Kz — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) July 29, 2020

Video:

ACTUALLY… here is a video of AG Barr and Gohmert. While Barr arrived with a mask, it was off when he walked into the hearing room, so both men were not wearing masks at this time. pic.twitter.com/xm6wuq6QvW — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) July 29, 2020

Rep. Gohmert is often spotted with a mask in Congress, but said he’d wear one if he ever caught the virus:

I’ve spent a lot of time in House gallery watching Gohmert frequently interact with colleagues and not wearing a mask. He doesn’t maintain social distance and talks at length with members. When I asked Gohmert, he said he would wear a mask if he got covid. https://t.co/bz0ijFVrIF https://t.co/9ZoV5Cf9Yl — Manu Raju (@mkraju) July 29, 2020

And now the contact tracing begins:

Good morning, and Congressman Louie Gohmert has definitely exposed all his colleagues https://t.co/QxQO16JxBC — Atima Omara (@atima_omara) July 29, 2020

***