Breaking news out of D.C. where Politico is reporting Rep. Louie Gohmert tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before boarding Air Force One to accompany President Trump to Texas this afternoon:

Rep. Gohmert was in close proximity to Attorney General Bill Barr at yesterday’s House hearing:

Rep. Gohmert is often spotted with a mask in Congress, but said he’d wear one if he ever caught the virus:

And now the contact tracing begins:

