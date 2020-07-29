The NYPD is defending itself after this arrest of a protester by plainclothes officers using an unmarked van went viral last night:

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes called it a “kidnapping”:

Others agreed with Hayes:

“Literally”:

Trending

City councilman Mark Levin wants answers “now”:

What a clown:

The NYPD later issued a statement, explaining that the plainclothes cops in the video were members of the Warrant Squad and the woman was arrested for “damaging police cameras during 5 separate criminal incidents”:

And it’s pretty common for police departments to use this type of tactic:

Also, there were uniformed cops on the scene not shown in the video:

This last bit was confirmed by a journalist:

Video here:

So, not a kidnapping. AT. ALL.

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Chris HayesNYPDportland