How are Dems so bad at this? Here’s the latest from Nancy Pelosi:

Pelosi says she has a "new name" for President Trump: "Mr. Make Matters Worse" — Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) July 26, 2020

“Cringe” puts it mildly:

And we bet she’s real proud of herself?

Rolls off the tongue. https://t.co/GZLv5VD8K3 — Noam Blum (@neontaster) July 26, 2020

He’ll never recover from this:

trump is finished https://t.co/UiXGx5Jxzi — Jordan Lancaster (@jordylancaster) July 26, 2020

And it’s not just noticing how bad this was:

extreme "Kander/Ebb song to introduce villain at bottom of first act" energy https://t.co/ineVJKwCIj — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) July 26, 2020

Even the DSA is mocking her:

Do people honestly think the Democratic establishment needed "Russian interference" to lose to Trump? https://t.co/F8QNzL9IJL — DSA-LA 🌹 (@DSA_LosAngeles) July 26, 2020

It’s not going well for her:

My "new name" for Speaker Pelosi: "Mrs. Needs To Stop With School Yard Insults and Do Something Useful. People Are Dying While You Play Games" Too long? https://t.co/QqhulT69RH — Amelia E.🔪💋 (@BrowncoatAuror) July 26, 2020

***