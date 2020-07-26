How are Dems so bad at this? Here’s the latest from Nancy Pelosi:
Pelosi says she has a "new name" for President Trump: "Mr. Make Matters Worse"
— Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) July 26, 2020
“Cringe” puts it mildly:
cringe https://t.co/0XDaJwUXnX
— Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) July 26, 2020
And we bet she’s real proud of herself?
Rolls off the tongue. https://t.co/GZLv5VD8K3
— Noam Blum (@neontaster) July 26, 2020
He’ll never recover from this:
trump is finished https://t.co/UiXGx5Jxzi
— Jordan Lancaster (@jordylancaster) July 26, 2020
And it’s not just noticing how bad this was:
extreme "Kander/Ebb song to introduce villain at bottom of first act" energy https://t.co/ineVJKwCIj
— Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) July 26, 2020
Even the DSA is mocking her:
Do people honestly think the Democratic establishment needed "Russian interference" to lose to Trump? https://t.co/F8QNzL9IJL
— DSA-LA 🌹 (@DSA_LosAngeles) July 26, 2020
It’s not going well for her:
My "new name" for Speaker Pelosi: "Mrs. Needs To Stop With School Yard Insults and Do Something Useful. People Are Dying While You Play Games"
Too long? https://t.co/QqhulT69RH
— Amelia E.🔪💋 (@BrowncoatAuror) July 26, 2020
***