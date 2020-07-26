There’s a video going viral that purportedly shows a portion of the border wall between Texas and Mexico blowing over as Hurricane Hanna blew through the area. But, alas, this looks to be fake news:

From the WaPo’s Nick Miroff who contacted CBP and reports that this video is probably from Arizona, not Texas:

Miroff believes this video happened during a monsoon rain in Arizona:

Trending

And, as we saw before, the wall is not structurally sound when it’s under construction:

Blue-check libs hardest hit:

Time to delete your snark, guys:

Even worse for libs? The privately-built wall that was recently criticized by President Trump is reporting “no issues with erosion or any structural integrity” despite being in the storm’s path:

We were told it was going to fall over though:

A double loss.

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: border wallHanna