There’s a video going viral that purportedly shows a portion of the border wall between Texas and Mexico blowing over as Hurricane Hanna blew through the area. But, alas, this looks to be fake news:

Y pooess asi, “Hanna” derribó parte del muro fronterizo que se construye entre Estados Unidos y México. Para la furia de la naturaleza, no existen fronteras. 🇲🇽🇺🇸… pic.twitter.com/N3BxTadRhh — Yadith Valdez (@yadithvaldez) July 26, 2020

From the WaPo’s Nick Miroff who contacted CBP and reports that this video is probably from Arizona, not Texas:

The video being widely shared of border wall panels falling over is not from RGV, a CBP official tells me. Unclear where it was filmed, but based on desert terrain, daytime recording and style of bollards, I’m guessing these are images of a monsoon out west, prob Arizona. — Nick Miroff (@NickMiroff) July 26, 2020

Miroff believes this video happened during a monsoon rain in Arizona:

Hanna blew through south Texas at night, not during day, and I doubt there were crews standing around working right in the middle of it. Most of the wall in RGV is on the river levee, not the open desert. It looks like an Arizona monsoon. — Nick Miroff (@NickMiroff) July 26, 2020

And, as we saw before, the wall is not structurally sound when it’s under construction:

This footage does appear to be new. But as we saw in the clip of wall panels collapsing in high wind in El Centro a few months ago, the structure is weak when it’s not finished (and supported) on both sides, esp when the concrete foundation hasn’t finished curing — Nick Miroff (@NickMiroff) July 26, 2020

Blue-check libs hardest hit:

Time to delete your snark, guys:

Immigration/border Twitter in a nutshell:

1. Random person in Mexico tweets decontextualized, unverified, sensational footage 2. Blue checks promote it, for dunks.

3. Millions of views, RTs

4. It’s not true

5. Fact check gets a few RTs, ppl shrug — Nick Miroff (@NickMiroff) July 26, 2020

Even worse for libs? The privately-built wall that was recently criticized by President Trump is reporting “no issues with erosion or any structural integrity” despite being in the storm’s path:

The “We Build the Wall” group says the span of private border wall built on the banks of the Rio Grande has survived Hurricane Hanna ⬇️ https://t.co/hAk7SVTZX4 — Nick Miroff (@NickMiroff) July 26, 2020

We were told it was going to fall over though:

I thought the wall was gonna fall @colbertlateshow you’re an absolute idiot who runs anything for ratings. You never imagined a hurricane would strike a week later directly to disprove your statements. #buildthewall #fakenews pic.twitter.com/YXYh53kKeU — Brian Kolfage (@BrianKolfage) July 26, 2020

A double loss.

