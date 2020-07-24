And there it is. . .

A federal judge has denied the Oregon Attorney General’s bid to limit DHS arrests in Portland:

Oregon was denied a temporary restraining order it sought against federal agents detaining anti-racism protesters in Portland without giving a reason https://t.co/5taZq8HuaX — Bloomberg Politics (@bpolitics) July 25, 2020

The judge ruled that the Oregon AG lacked standing and “presented no evidence of widespread illegal arrests”:

NEW: A federal judge denied Oregon AG’s request to limit federal agents' policing powers during Portland protests, ruling Oregan lacked standing and presented no evidence of widespread illegal arrests. “Oregon has shown—at most— that this type of seizure has happened twice.” — Deanna Paul (@thedeannapaul) July 24, 2020

But…but…but we were told this wasn’t constitutional?

Oh…I was told reliably that they were clearly and inarguably violating the Constitution… This cannot be! https://t.co/2JmIBlxHYv — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) July 25, 2020

Dems hardest hit:

Democrats have blasted the decision, pointing to how federal agents have recently been accused of using excessive force against protesters in Portland, Oregon. https://t.co/Z35cw2rh3K — FOX 47 Madison (@fox47madison) July 25, 2020

***