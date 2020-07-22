The United States has “abruptly” ordered the Chinese consulate to shut down:

Reuters: CHINA FOREIGN MINISTRY SAYS U.S. SIDE ON JULY 21 ABRUPTLY INFORMED CHINA TO CLOSE ITS CONSULATE IN HOUSTON, CHINA STRONGLY CONDEMNS THIS OUTRAGEOUS MOVE (I'm just here for this one) — Vincent Lee (휴가중 休假中) (@Rover829) July 22, 2020

According to reports, the Chinese have until Friday at 4 p.m. to get out:

A source told KHOU 11 the consulate is being evicted by 4 p.m. Friday. https://t.co/MFzf8cRSsj — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) July 22, 2020

Sen. Marco Rubio called it “a massive spy center” and that its closing was “long overdue”:

#China’s Houston consulate is a massive spy center, forcing it to close is long overdue. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 22, 2020

China, needless to say, is pissed:

Reuters: CHINA FOREIGN MINISTRY SAYS URGES THE U.S. TO CORRECT WRONG DECISIONS, OR THERE WILL BE RETALIATIONS — Vincent Lee (휴가중 休假中) (@Rover829) July 22, 2020

Local fire crews responded when the consulate started burning documents:

#China confirms US has demanded its consulate in #Houston to shut down. This after local fire department responded to reports of documents being burned on site. Foreign Ministry calls move “a political provocation”, strongly condemns it as “outrageous and unjustified”. Ministry👇 pic.twitter.com/yxiLlS1gI6 — Eunice Yoon (@onlyyoontv) July 22, 2020

Video here:

NEW VIDEO: Documents, other materials appear to be burned in courtyard of Consulate General of China in Houston, Texas; police and fire responded but its unclear it they entered property @KPRC2Tulsi pic.twitter.com/4vZktNpsWQ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 22, 2020

China may shut the U.S. consulate in Wuhan in response:

Reuters: CHINA CONSIDERS CLOSURE OF U.S. CONSULATE IN WUHAN IN RESPONSE TO U.S. ORDER TO SHUT CHINA'S HOUSTON CONSULATE – SOURCE https://t.co/1rGlP4XG4t — Vincent Lee (휴가중 休假中) (@Rover829) July 22, 2020

What about the others?

Now we should close #China's other four consulates, beginning with the one in New York. The New York consulate has been, from all accounts, engaged in espionage. https://t.co/z2JIyRngM6 — Gordon G. Chang (@GordonGChang) July 22, 2020

