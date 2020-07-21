Rep. Matt Gaetz called for Republicans to replace Liz Cheney as Conference Chair after a heated meeting this morning where multiple congressmen called her out for not supporting President Trump

The presiden’t son, Donald Trump Jr., piled on, comparing here to Mitt Romney:

And Sen. Rand Paul echoed the bit about endless wars:

Trending

Keep in mind, Rep. Cheney has voted with President Trump 97% of the time:

Reporting from earlier in the day:

Rep. Cheney “downplayed” the dispute, but this was before getting called out on Twitter:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald Trump Jr.Liz CheneyMatt GaetzRand Paul