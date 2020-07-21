Rep. Matt Gaetz called for Republicans to replace Liz Cheney as Conference Chair after a heated meeting this morning where multiple congressmen called her out for not supporting President Trump

Liz Cheney has worked behind the scenes (and now in public) against @realDonaldTrump and his agenda. House Republicans deserve better as our Conference Chair. Liz Cheney should step down or be removed. #MAGA — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) July 21, 2020

The presiden’t son, Donald Trump Jr., piled on, comparing here to Mitt Romney:

We already have one Mitt Romney, we don’t need another… we also don’t need the endless wars she advocates for. https://t.co/RDkJDA9UOZ — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 21, 2020

And Sen. Rand Paul echoed the bit about endless wars:

We should all join @realDonaldTrump in advocating to stop our endless wars. Liz Cheney not only wants to stay forever, she’s leading the fight to try to stop him from leaving. Unacceptable. https://t.co/yCS93P3zos — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 21, 2020

Keep in mind, Rep. Cheney has voted with President Trump 97% of the time:

Yes, Cheney has had some high-profile breaks with Trump. But also worth pointing out she votes w/ Trump 97 of the time, has quickly risen through the leadership ranks and has broad support in the GOP. And not even Trump has hit back at her. — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) July 21, 2020

Reporting from earlier in the day:

Things getting HEATED at House GOP conference meeting right now. Matt Gaetz & Thomas Massie both got on the mics and went after Liz Cheney for backing Massie’s primary opponent, per source in the room. — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) July 21, 2020

Now Rep. Chip Roy is attacking Cheney for her support of Dr. Fauci, per source in the room. He lamented that his liberal primary opponent retweeted Cheney’s tweet about Fauci. — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) July 21, 2020

Reps. Louie Gohmert & Andy Biggs also got on the mics to defend Massie & express their concerns. Biggs even accused Cheney of undermining their ability to win back the House & said if you don’t have something nice to say about Trump, then don’t say it at all, per source. — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) July 21, 2020

It sounds like this conference meeting — the first in-person GOP meeting in months — is turning into a full blown Freedom Caucus venting session/pile on. — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) July 21, 2020

Now Jim Jordan is laying into Cheney for all the times she has broke with Trump and started listing them off. He said it'd be better if their conference chair helped Trump instead of going after him. — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) July 21, 2020

Cheney did not back down from confrontation: She defended Fauci. She told Gaetz I look forward to seeing ur HBO doc. She told Massie his issue is w/ Trump, not her. She told Jordan I look forward to hearing ur comments about being a team player when we’re back in the majority — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) July 21, 2020

Rep. Cheney “downplayed” the dispute, but this was before getting called out on Twitter:

Just spoke with Liz Cheney about this. She downplayed dispute and said it was a “healthy exchange of views” and it is clear “we are all unified in recognizing the danger the country would face if Joe Biden were elected president.” She claimed she and Massie are “in a good place” https://t.co/0yyl5woQoU — Manu Raju (@mkraju) July 21, 2020

