A gunman, possibly dressed as a FedEx driver shot and killed the son of Judge Esther Salas and wounded her husband in an attack at their New Jersey home on Sunday:

Her son was 20 years old and her husband is a defense attorney:

Her husband is reportedly in critical condition:

Judge Salas had just been assigned a case involving Deutsche Bank and the company’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein:

From the AP:

More recently, Salas has presided over an ongoing lawsuit brought by Deutsche Bank investors who claim the company made false and misleading statements about its anti-money laundering policies and failed to monitor “high-risk” customers including convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Trial lawyer Max Kennerly doesn’t think there is any link, however:

The FBI is investigating:

Salas has worked on other high-profile cases in the past:

And she was appointed to the bench by President Barack Obama:

