A gunman, possibly dressed as a FedEx driver shot and killed the son of Judge Esther Salas and wounded her husband in an attack at their New Jersey home on Sunday:

A gunman shot and killed the 20-year-old son of a federal judge in New Jersey and shot and injured her husband Sunday at the family home, the state’s chief district judge said. https://t.co/9Cxhu7yXlV — The Associated Press (@AP) July 20, 2020

Her son was 20 years old and her husband is a defense attorney:

BREAKING: Investigators remain at the NJ home of federal judge Esther Salas. Her son, 20, was shot and killed and her husband, a criminal defense attorney, was shot and wounded. FBI searching for killer who may have disguised as delivery driver. @NBCNewYork pic.twitter.com/8bo6ynhyTb — Adam Harding (@HardingReports) July 20, 2020

Her husband is reportedly in critical condition:

CBS News reports the son of U.S. federal judge Esther Salas has died after being shot at the family home in New Jersey tonight. The judge’s husband answered the door and was shot along with the son. The judge’s husband is reportedly critical. https://t.co/L175UprwMH — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) July 20, 2020

Judge Salas had just been assigned a case involving Deutsche Bank and the company’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein:

Judge Esther Salas' son was murdered and her husband shot just four days after she was assigned the case against Deutsche Bank and its CEO, who are being sued by investors over their ties to Jeffrey Epstein. https://t.co/uJll0sB9Qo — Chris Spargo (@chrisonchris) July 20, 2020

From the AP:

More recently, Salas has presided over an ongoing lawsuit brought by Deutsche Bank investors who claim the company made false and misleading statements about its anti-money laundering policies and failed to monitor “high-risk” customers including convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Trial lawyer Max Kennerly doesn’t think there is any link, however:

This just-filed Epstein-related case people are speculating about is a plain-vanilla shareholder action. It will not be a John Grisham novel. It will be a D&O insurance claim at best. It is certainly unrelated to the attack on Judge Salas's family. https://t.co/vWeNP09RH6 — Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) July 20, 2020

The FBI is investigating:

The FBI is investigating a shooting that occurred at the home of Judge Ester Salas in North Brunswick Township, New Jersey earlier this evening, July 19. We're looking for one subject & ask that anyone who thinks they may have relevant information call us at 1-973-792-3001. — FBI Newark (@FBINewark) July 20, 2020

Salas has worked on other high-profile cases in the past:

"Salas, 51, has handled cases involving members of the Grape Street Crips and was also the judge who sent Real Housewives stars Joe and Teresa Giudice to prison." https://t.co/KSNspqC0Sb — Dan Murphy (@bungdan) July 20, 2020

And she was appointed to the bench by President Barack Obama:

“Salas, a widely respected and popular jurist, had served as a public defender and federal magistrate before President Barack Obama nominated her to serve as a District Court Judge in 2010. She is the first Latina to serve as a federal judge in New Jersey.” https://t.co/ImWz82LnsN — Scott Hechinger (@ScottHech) July 20, 2020

