Oklahoma Gov Kevin Stitt (R) announced this morning that he tested positive for COVID-19:

He is actually the first governor in the country to get it:

Trending

Gov. Stitt reports he feels “fine” but a bit “achy”:

He says he didn’t get it at the president Tulsa rally:

And this won’t change his opinion of a mask mandate:

***

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusKevin Stitt