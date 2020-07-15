Oklahoma Gov Kevin Stitt (R) announced this morning that he tested positive for COVID-19:

JUST IN: Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announces he has tested positive for COVID-19. Story soon. pic.twitter.com/4tGKL7gXuW — Kassie McClung (@KassieMcClung) July 15, 2020

He is actually the first governor in the country to get it:

Governor Stitt says he was surprised to be the first Governor in the country to get Coronavirus. — Abigail Ogle (@KOCOAbigail) July 15, 2020

Gov. Stitt reports he feels “fine” but a bit “achy”:

Stitt says he feels fine, but a bit achy. — Kassie McClung (@KassieMcClung) July 15, 2020

He says he didn’t get it at the president Tulsa rally:

"I don't think there is any way it was at the president's rally," Stitt says, referencing President Donald Trump's rally in Tulsa. — Carmen Forman (@CarmenMForman) July 15, 2020

And this won’t change his opinion of a mask mandate:

Despite testing positive for #coronavirus, Gov. Kevin Stitt says the state is not considering a mask mandate. — Emily Collins (@EmilyTVNews) July 15, 2020

***