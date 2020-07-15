Meanwhile, in Minneapolis, the Park Board is beginning the process to change the language in the city’s nudity ordinance that prohibits topless females in public:

Minneapolis Park Board takes first steps toward allowing women and transgender people to go topless in city parks. https://t.co/34VNsOgYbH pic.twitter.com/hxQ6Vf79ZH — KARE 11 (@kare11) July 15, 2020

From KARE 11:

As it stands currently, a Minneapolis Park Board ordinance PB2-21 states no one 10 years or older is allowed to expose their genitals, pubic area, buttocks or female breast below the top of the areola in a park or parkway, but in a push from park board commissioner Chris Meyer to repeal the ordinance, that could all change.

From #DefundThePolice to #FreeTheNipple in one short month!

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board voted to end its relationship with the Minneapolis Police Department https://t.co/9vz9TnDXBg — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) June 4, 2020

For boobs, they bring out a massive police response. When their precinct is overrun? Not so much:

Anyway, the Minneapolis Park Board will vote today on whether or not to update ordinance PB2-21—contact info at the link. #FreeTheNipple. https://t.co/qElITfrwiW pic.twitter.com/Ze49b7ipAy — Stacey Burns (@WentRogue) July 15, 2020

Drones. They were using drones to catch the topless women:

A Twin Cities police department is using drones to catch nudity on the beach, reports @jeff_wagner4. | https://t.co/E3GX4Lqq8V pic.twitter.com/41iDSkMamg — WCCO – CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) July 15, 2020

You see, the looters wore shirts so they were OK:

“Golden Valley Police Det. Sgt. Randy Mahlen says something had to be done. Officers began taking information from people to potentially cite them for being topless.”

From…people? Which people? #FreeTheNipple https://t.co/mMeJbuKf0H — Stacey Burns (@WentRogue) July 15, 2020

Keep your eye on the ball, Minneapolis:

Glad to see that Minneapolis has their eye on the ball for the issues that matter. https://t.co/4oKqb4TN6M — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 15, 2020

Apparently, not:

hasn't the minneapolis tourism industry suffered enough https://t.co/MkUPoYbVWR — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) July 15, 2020

Soon. . .

Still no police reform tho. https://t.co/ZW8F7zLSa0 — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) July 15, 2020

How many steps are there actually?

How does that take more than one step? https://t.co/YGO2VAobHs — mitrebox (@mitrebox) July 15, 2020

And when will Minneapolis, you know, address the real issue?

meanwhile, the city has been destroyed and looks like Sarajevo c. 1992 https://t.co/NucM6Mn0l0 — Matt Vespa (@mVespa1) July 15, 2020

