Meanwhile, in Minneapolis, the Park Board is beginning the process to change the language in the city’s nudity ordinance that prohibits topless females in public:

From KARE 11:

As it stands currently, a Minneapolis Park Board ordinance PB2-21 states no one 10 years or older is allowed to expose their genitals, pubic area, buttocks or female breast below the top of the areola in a park or parkway, but in a push from park board commissioner Chris Meyer to repeal the ordinance, that could all change.

From #DefundThePolice to #FreeTheNipple in one short month!

For boobs, they bring out a massive police response. When their precinct is overrun? Not so much:

Drones. They were using drones to catch the topless women:

You see, the looters wore shirts so they were OK:

Keep your eye on the ball, Minneapolis:

Apparently, not:

Soon. . .

How many steps are there actually?

And when will Minneapolis, you know, address the real issue?

***

