We told you earlier about how the Seattle police chief ripped the cuts:

But this threat to fire the non-white officers is something else:

So, they’re hostages?

Via Newsweek, it’s the labor rules that would force their hand:

“It also is important to remember that through labor rules, our newest, most broadly diverse officers are in patrol, and they will be the first we are forced to terminate,” Best said, referencing police labor union agreements which often use length of service as a determining factor in who stays and who goes. State legislation would be required to override such restrictions.

Let’s just say libs aren’t amused by this, AT ALL:

