An 8-year-old girl was shot in killed in Atlanta last night after the car she was riding in was stopped by an armed mob standing guard near the Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by an Atlanta police officer earlier this month:

From CBS 46:

According to police, the child was riding in a car with her mom and an adult friend when car exited the interstate near the intersection of University Avenue and Pryor Road. Police said the driver was attempting to enter the parking lot on the 1200 block of Pryor Road when they were confronted by a group of armed individuals who were blocking the entrance.

Someone in the group began shooting at the car, hitting it multiple times including the shot that hit the child.

WHY ISN’T THIS THE TOP NEWS STORY IN AMERICA?

Trending

This is heartbreaking:

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information on the killers:

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms is asking these mobs to “clear out of that area”:

And “enough is enough”:

You can watch the news conference here:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: