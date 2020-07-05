Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti told the people of his city that they could not celebrate the 4th of July this year with family and friends because coronavirus makes it just too dangerous:

We’re going to have to celebrate differently this year. Everyone should cancel plans with others for the 4th of July. You shouldn’t gather with anyone who doesn’t live in your household. Please stay home and save lives — it’s that simple. — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) July 3, 2020

But the good people of Los Angeles had other plans:

Los Angeles bought all the fireworks apparently. It sounds like I live in a bag of popcorn while it's popping. — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) July 5, 2020

This. Is. Insane:

Fireworks & fireworks shows are banned in Los Angeles County this #July4th. But look at our Burbank camera and our LAX camera looking toward South LA… it's never-ending. @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/v2t4G0aslS — Veronica Miracle (@ABC7Veronica) July 5, 2020

They will not comply, mayor:

No fireworks in Los Angeles. Which means fireworks everywhere, on every street. Wish I could explain that to my terrified dogs — that this too will pass, and it's only some moron in the vicinity. — Sam Farmer (@LATimesfarmer) July 5, 2020

It’s almost as if cheering on protesters for weeks had the opposite effect of what they wanted:

Just a flyover of Los Angeles tonight..fireworks anyone? pic.twitter.com/BOWvjCrKAY — Spencer Schubert (@SpencerSchubert) July 5, 2020

Well, looting is “completely ILLEGAL,” too, but that didn’t seem to stop folks:

HOLY COW! Is anyone in Los Angeles seeing how many people are shooting off fireworks??? Hundreds are being launched in all directions. Looking at this video, you’d never know these types of fireworks are completely ILLEGAL in LA County… 😮#HappyFourthOfJuly #FourthofJuly2020 pic.twitter.com/wN7zmRiQI9 — Steve Kuzj (@SteveKuzj) July 5, 2020

And this timelapse is just amazing:

Amazing timelapse of fireworks over Los Angeles tonight (via Imgur) 🎇 pic.twitter.com/hOUpWvwo13 — Mike Rundle (@flyosity) July 5, 2020

Let freedom ring!

