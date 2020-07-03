Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend, has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of tonight’s fireworks show at Mount Rushmore:

According to reports, neither Trump Jr., who tested negative, or Guilfoyle flew on Air Force One with the president:

The couple will reportedly drive back to the east coast rather than fly:

Guilfoyle was at the Tulsa rally and in Phoenix for the Students For Trump event:

And according to the New York Post, the couple was at a party in the Hamptons four days ago:

