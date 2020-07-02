Breaking news:

BREAKING / NBC News: Ghislane Maxwell, long-time Jeffrey Epstein confidante and friend linked to his sexual trafficking has been arrested and will be hit with charges tied to the Epstein investigation, law enforcement officials say.

