Because of COVID-19, beaches in Miami-Dade County will be closed for the 4th of July weekend:

But you can still get a lap dance at a strip club:

For real. Confirmed via an email with Deputy Mayor Jennifer Moon:

If you want people to stop taking everything the government says on corona seriously, well then, this is a pretty good place to start.

