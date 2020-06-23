At a news conference today in Orlando, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis acknowledge an increase of coronavirus transmission in the state and asked residents to wear masks if “you can’t socially distance”:

And he warned restaurants and bars that they could see their licenses suspended “if its dance party USA and it’s packed to the rafters”:

As much as we made fun of the Florida lawyer dressed in the Grim Reaper costume, Gov. DeSantis said his DBPR Secretary would be the “grim reaper for business licenses”:

“We let our guard down,” he says:

But, according to Sec. Beshears, there have only been 106 complaints since June 5:

But as this journo points out, none of the complaints has yet “resulted in fine or enforcement action”:

