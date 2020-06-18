TBH, we doubt any of our readers are surprised that Rep. Eric Swalwell was outwitted by his 3-year-old son, yet, here we are:

I give up. I stepped away from my 3-year-old for 10 seconds and I have no idea what he’s done with the remote. I’ve looked for a full hour. He’s achieved a full day if nothing but Disney Jr. on the TV. Good grief. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) June 18, 2020

And we let this guy make our laws:

So, a toddler outwitted @RepSwalwell . Why does this not surprise me. — Todd Vance (@ToddVan82767275) June 18, 2020

Maybe the 3-year-old should vote on things instead?

INCOMPETENT at home also. — Pam Lickar (@PLickar) June 18, 2020

Who wants to tell him?

You can turn it off the old fashioned way. Push the off button. You younguns. 😉 — lone garbo Trump has blood on hos hands (@lonegarbo) June 18, 2020

Again, these people make our laws and they don’t understand any of this:

If you’re streaming most have a remote you can instal on your phone. — DeeBee (@KissPerspective) June 18, 2020

Welcome to the 21st century, Eric:

You should use your iPad to control your tv and use apps…… — eric hatten (@erichatten) June 18, 2020

***