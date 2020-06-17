Here we go again. . .

A “noose” was found hanging in Marcus Garvey Park in Harlem on Monday. . .

NEW: Someone hung a noose inside Marcus Garvey Park — and now the NYPD is trying to figure out who put up the symbol of hate in the heart of the Harlem oasis. https://t.co/6vjQmwOjjj — THE CITY (@THECITYNY) June 15, 2020

. . .and this triggered a state hate-crimes investigation ordered by Gov. Andrew Cuomo:

I am disgusted by the recent discovery of a noose – the epitome of hatred and an evil icon of our nation's racist past – in Harlem's Marcus Garvey Park. I am directing the State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to investigate this immoral and illegal act.https://t.co/Gjw3Hvi0FU — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 16, 2020

But the investigation found that the “noose” was not actually a noose at all:

A noose found hanging in a Harlem park named after a Black icon has left those in the neighborhood feeling a little shaken up, even if the supposed reason for it being there was not meant to be harmfulhttps://t.co/o2aFgkdXfY — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) June 17, 2020

It was “rope left over from a construction scaffold”:

Police say the item that many thought was a noose in Marcus Garvey Park in Harlem was actually rope left over from a construction scaffold. The story was first reported on "The City" website. pic.twitter.com/C7LnAU9rGH — Spectrum News NY1 (@NY1) June 17, 2020

This is great news, but we get the feeling that many wanted this to be a hate crime.

