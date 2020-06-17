R.I.P. to Aunt Jemima, the pancake and syrup brand founded in 1889 that is now too problematic:

From the article:

But the new name will be released at a later date:

Quaker said the new packaging will begin to appear in the fall of 2020, and a new name for the foods will be announced at a later date.

How do they not have the branding ready to go?

Actor Don Cheadle joked that the company should be renamed “Sista Syrup”:

The Onion called it earlier in the week:

And Uncle Ben? You’re next:

