Meet Nury Martinez, President of the Los Angeles City Council. Ms. Martinez recently proposed cutting the Los Angeles Police Department budget by $150 million:

UPDATED: L.A. Council President Nury Martinez and 3 of her colleagues introduced a plan to find $100 million to $150 million in cuts at the LAPD, which could potentially reverse the increase planned by Mayor Garcetti for the coming budget year. https://t.co/NcWGsUSxD0 — Emily Alpert Reyes (@AlpertReyes) June 4, 2020

She wants to defund the police, just not the ones that guard her home. Note how she called off the security only once the media got wind of it:

#LATEST LA Council Pres. Nury Martinez, who introduced a motion to cut #LAPD’s budget by $150 million, had a private LAPD protection detail camped at her home from April to June. It was called off the night we called to ask her team about it. Full story coming to @SpecNews1SoCal pic.twitter.com/1lv5ctqQEC — Natalie Brunell (@natbrunell) June 9, 2020

These hypocrites. THEY get “round-the-clock private security” provided by the LAPD:

While one LA Councilmember was introducing a motion to cut $150 million in #LAPD funding, that official also had round-the-clock private security provided by the department at their home. @LAPPL calls it hypocrisy, adding it may have cost taxpayers around $100k. @SpecNews1SoCal pic.twitter.com/lrrRC65oj1 — Natalie Brunell (@natbrunell) June 8, 2020

YOU at home? You get to wonder if “defund the police” will result in that 911 call not getting answered.

