Audio has leaked from a conference call between Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and some of the city’s aldermen where they discuss the looting and destruction that was occurring in their own neighborhoods:
WTTW News obtained a recording of an online conference call held by the mayor’s office to brief all 50 aldermen on the city’s response to the unrest. Listen here:https://t.co/DhONZdd0jQ
To be clear, these are leaders from some of the city’s poorer neighborhoods saying this. It’s not aldermen complaining about the looting of luxury stores:
Everyone who downplayed the rioting and looting
should read this article
which quotes actual black and Hispanic community leaders
Short version
– Celebrating looting is the f*cking HEIGHT of white privilegehttps://t.co/MWQWIeLrzB
“My ward is a s*itshow”:
(Peaceful protests cont')
“My ward is a s–t show,” Sadlowski-Garza said, adding that cop cars and banks were burned. “They are shooting at the police. …I have never seen the likes of this. I’m scared.”https://t.co/V8HEzmecJH
One of the aldermen said “I feel like I am at ground zero” and questioned why businesses like CVS or Walmart would ever come back:
“I feel like I am at ground zero. My major business district is shattered. Why would Walmart or CVS come back to our communities?”https://t.co/V8HEzmecJH
One alderman was angry at gang members who were threatening looters:
Ald. Raymond Lopez (15th Ward) demanded that Lightfoot develop a plan to stabilize Chicago’s neighborhoods for five days, calling his Southwest Side ward “a virtual war zone” where gang members armed with AK-47’s were threatening to shoot black people.https://t.co/V8HEzmecJH
“Worse than 1968”:
Ald. Ed Burke (14th Ward) said he was concerned that residents would take matters into their own hands and become vigilantes.
“This is far worse than it was in 1968,” said Burke.https://t.co/MrHdQ2gieB
Even the mayor was shocked:
Wow – transcript of an online conference call held by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot with all 50 aldermen on the riots.
“I don’t know about you, but I haven’t seen s–t like this before, not in Chicago,” Lightfoot said.https://t.co/V8HEzmecJH
And how the call ended:
Lightfoot ended the call with one last request of aldermen.
“Pray for us all.” @wttw https://t.co/QTcaiO03r4
We probably still don’t know the extent of the damage done to these communities:
Listening to Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot and the city Aldermen in utter panic about the situation there, and I'm reinforced in my belief that the severity of what transpired nationwide has not been fully appreciated yethttps://t.co/uJiq0CywyS
