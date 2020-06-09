Audio has leaked from a conference call between Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and some of the city’s aldermen where they discuss the looting and destruction that was occurring in their own neighborhoods:

WTTW News obtained a recording of an online conference call held by the mayor’s office to brief all 50 aldermen on the city’s response to the unrest. Listen here:https://t.co/DhONZdd0jQ — WTTW (Chicago PBS) (@wttw) June 5, 2020

To be clear, these are leaders from some of the city’s poorer neighborhoods saying this. It’s not aldermen complaining about the looting of luxury stores:

Everyone who downplayed the rioting and looting should read this article which quotes actual black and Hispanic community leaders Short version – Celebrating looting is the f*cking HEIGHT of white privilegehttps://t.co/MWQWIeLrzB — Content Based Restriction Cernovich (@Cernovich) June 9, 2020

“My ward is a s*itshow”:

(Peaceful protests cont') “My ward is a s–t show,” Sadlowski-Garza said, adding that cop cars and banks were burned. “They are shooting at the police. …I have never seen the likes of this. I’m scared.”https://t.co/V8HEzmecJH — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) June 9, 2020

One of the aldermen said “I feel like I am at ground zero” and questioned why businesses like CVS or Walmart would ever come back:

“I feel like I am at ground zero. My major business district is shattered. Why would Walmart or CVS come back to our communities?”https://t.co/V8HEzmecJH — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) June 9, 2020

One alderman was angry at gang members who were threatening looters:

Ald. Raymond Lopez (15th Ward) demanded that Lightfoot develop a plan to stabilize Chicago’s neighborhoods for five days, calling his Southwest Side ward “a virtual war zone” where gang members armed with AK-47’s were threatening to shoot black people.https://t.co/V8HEzmecJH — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) June 9, 2020

“Worse than 1968”:

Ald. Ed Burke (14th Ward) said he was concerned that residents would take matters into their own hands and become vigilantes. “This is far worse than it was in 1968,” said Burke.https://t.co/MrHdQ2gieB — WTTW (Chicago PBS) (@wttw) June 6, 2020

Even the mayor was shocked:

Wow – transcript of an online conference call held by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot with all 50 aldermen on the riots. “I don’t know about you, but I haven’t seen s–t like this before, not in Chicago,” Lightfoot said.https://t.co/V8HEzmecJH — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) June 9, 2020

And how the call ended:

Lightfoot ended the call with one last request of aldermen. “Pray for us all.” @wttw https://t.co/QTcaiO03r4 — Heather Cherone (@HeatherCherone) June 5, 2020

We probably still don’t know the extent of the damage done to these communities: