Former Secretary of State and retired General Colin Powell endorsed Joe Biden this morning on CNN:

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell says he will be voting for former Vice President Joe Biden. “I certainly cannot, in any way, support President Trump this year.” #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/jmiUfDPhl1 — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) June 7, 2020

And Joe Biden thanked him for the support:

This isn’t about politics. This is about the future of our country. Grateful for your support, Secretary Powell. https://t.co/0xLPyXiIPb — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 7, 2020

But in case you’ve been living under a rock since 2008, Powell has consistently endorsed the Dem in the race:

Colin Powell public presidential endorsements:

2008: Obama

2012: Obama

2016: Clinton

2020: Biden

But please, journos, carry on with your breaking news coverage of this former Republican official who is courageously breaking ranks with his Party. — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) June 7, 2020

President Trump brought up the Iraq war, calling Powell “a real stiff”:

Colin Powell, a real stiff who was very responsible for getting us into the disastrous Middle East Wars, just announced he will be voting for another stiff, Sleepy Joe Biden. Didn’t Powell say that Iraq had “weapons of mass destruction?” They didn’t, but off we went to WAR! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2020

This will come up, especially with Joe Biden as the nominee as he voted to authorize the Iraq war:

The last time I believed Colin Powell, he was saying something about WMDs in Iraq…https://t.co/AejI6anK6j — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) June 7, 2020

But it was Sen. Tom Cotton who put it best: “Apparently John McCain and Mitt Romney were ‘too extreme’ for Secretary Powell”:

I respect Colin Powell’s service and he’s entitled to his opinion, like every other American. But he hasn’t voted Republican for sixteen years. Apparently John McCain and Mitt Romney were “too extreme” for Secretary Powell. https://t.co/hf2Q14pwqN — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) June 7, 2020

Exactly. He’s not a Republican and hasn’t been for some time.

***

