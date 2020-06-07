Former Secretary of State and retired General Colin Powell endorsed Joe Biden this morning on CNN:

And Joe Biden thanked him for the support:

But in case you’ve been living under a rock since 2008, Powell has consistently endorsed the Dem in the race:

President Trump brought up the Iraq war, calling Powell “a real stiff”:

This will come up, especially with Joe Biden as the nominee as he voted to authorize the Iraq war:

But it was Sen. Tom Cotton who put it best: “Apparently John McCain and Mitt Romney were ‘too extreme’ for Secretary Powell”:

Exactly. He’s not a Republican and hasn’t been for some time.

