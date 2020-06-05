You just can’t make this up.
MSNBC has hired former FBI lawyer Lisa Page:
JUST ANNOUNCED: @MSNBC welcomes Former FBI Lawyer @NatSecLisa as an NBC News & MSNBC National Security & Legal Analyst. pic.twitter.com/cubW4jCQFm
— MSNBC Public Relations (@MSNBCPR) June 5, 2020
Maybe they’re trolling us?
MSNBC just debuted its new legal analyst: Lisa Page, who had those embarrassing anti-Trump texts as an FBI agent whose role in the Russia probe came under such harsh scrutiny
— HowardKurtz (@HowardKurtz) June 5, 2020
This is nuts:
Fascinated by the proliferation of former FBI officials hired by major networks to, in many cases, narrate the cases they're involved in https://t.co/AKBz58aq13
— Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) June 5, 2020
Here’s the president’s reaction:
You must be kidding??? This is a total disgrace! https://t.co/3QdaYCaiZS
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2020
And from Sen. Ted Cruz:
There’s no substitute for personal experience. https://t.co/BVg5awjLCd
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 5, 2020
No text messages on the company cellphone, Lisa!
Is she getting a work phone? https://t.co/FZRVcGdySO
— Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) June 5, 2020
***