You just can’t make this up.

MSNBC has hired former FBI lawyer Lisa Page:

JUST ANNOUNCED: @MSNBC welcomes Former FBI Lawyer @NatSecLisa as an NBC News & MSNBC National Security & Legal Analyst. pic.twitter.com/cubW4jCQFm — MSNBC Public Relations (@MSNBCPR) June 5, 2020

Maybe they’re trolling us?

MSNBC just debuted its new legal analyst: Lisa Page, who had those embarrassing anti-Trump texts as an FBI agent whose role in the Russia probe came under such harsh scrutiny — HowardKurtz (@HowardKurtz) June 5, 2020

This is nuts:

Fascinated by the proliferation of former FBI officials hired by major networks to, in many cases, narrate the cases they're involved in https://t.co/AKBz58aq13 — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) June 5, 2020

Here’s the president’s reaction:

You must be kidding??? This is a total disgrace! https://t.co/3QdaYCaiZS — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2020

And from Sen. Ted Cruz:

There’s no substitute for personal experience. https://t.co/BVg5awjLCd — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 5, 2020

No text messages on the company cellphone, Lisa!

Is she getting a work phone? https://t.co/FZRVcGdySO — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) June 5, 2020

***