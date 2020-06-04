President Trump said in a tweet this morning that Roger Stone “was a victim of a corrupt and illegal Witch Hunt” and that “he can sleep well tonight”:

No. Roger was a victim of a corrupt and illegal Witch Hunt, one which will go down as the greatest political crime in history. He can sleep well at night! https://t.co/HHg24tcZrx — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2020

Well, this certainly does “sound like a pardon is coming”:

Sounds like a pardon is coming https://t.co/WrBjU2dUIc — Jon Fasman (@jonfasman) June 4, 2020

Roger Stone is scheduled to report to prison on June 30:

🚨 Trump says Roger Stone won’t go to jail. He’s currently scheduled to report on 6/30. https://t.co/QKe4fxVLni — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) June 4, 2020

Stone’s case, however, is different than Michael Flynn’s as Bill Barr defended Stone’s prosecution:

IMPORTANT: Unlike the Flynn case, DOJ and Bill Barr himself have stood behind the prosecution of Stone, which Barr has referred to as "righteous." — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) June 4, 2020

From February 13:

BARR on the Stone case Feb. 13: "I supported it. I think it was established, he was convicted of obstructing Congress and witness tampering. And I thought that was a righteous prosecution. And I was happy that he was convicted." https://t.co/PgnHf2SXjE — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) June 4, 2020

And, really, everyone is just speculating on what exactly the president means in this tweet:

We don't know if this is a promise for a pardon or a commutation. But it's certainly a promise of no jail for Stone, who a jury convicted of lying to Congress and threatening a witness. — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) June 4, 2020

Stay tuned. . .

