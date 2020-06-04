We’re unable to confirm if this puppy seen abused on live TV in Memphis was stolen and then killed, but the way it’s being handled is awful enough. Just disgusting:

The TV crew is from Local 24 in Memphis:

There’s another shot flying around Twitter of the poor little thing tangled in cables of some sort:

The man was shouting “no justice, no peace” while on TV. Does that mean for him? Sara Carter says the police confirmed to her that they’re looking for the person in the video:

Florida-based journo Louis Aguirre says there’s no evidence the puppy was killed and no police report has been filed:

 

From Memphis Animal Services’ Facebook page:

