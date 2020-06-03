With looters running around both New York City and Los Angeles, is the best use of police resources?

In New York City, it was the NYPD threatening these Orthodox Hasidic Jews with arrest for attending evening prayers:

NYC is burning and guess where @BilldeBlasio has his cops tonight! In Williamsburg Brooklyn warning Orthodox Hasidic Jews that they will be arrested for attending evening prayers. Not rioting, not looting, not beating, not killing, just praying. pic.twitter.com/FVuaenCaLP — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) June 3, 2020

And in Los Angeles, the LAPD was called in to break up this dangerous game of pick-up baseball:

Same here in LA pic.twitter.com/0zLjtn7OiP — David Pershin (@Mpersh69) June 3, 2020

Bonus: Two Karens in a cart helping to keep the community safe:

These 2 low life’s parked there cart in middle of the field and called the cops pic.twitter.com/EwVkoLJ9V2 — David Pershin (@Mpersh69) June 3, 2020

