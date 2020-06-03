NYC councilman Mark Levine, the “Anthony Fauci of the New York City Council,” says that if there’s a spike in coronavirus cases we should blame racism and not the protesters who are out in the streets refusing to practice social distancing:

Oh, and blame the NYPD, too:

You just KNOW this is coming, right?

Or, maybe if there is a spike in cases we should put the blame on who’s really at fault?

Oh, and in case you forgot, this is the same councilman whose biggest worry about coronavirus in February was racism against Asian people:

***

