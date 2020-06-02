So, it looks like last night’s curfew in New York City didn’t really work out so well?

An 11pm curfew in Manhattan. What a joke. In the meantime, looters are tearing through the city, busting windows and destroying property while stealing (and have been for hours). Let’s see what happens at 11. You should be ashamed of yourselves, @NYCMayor and @NYGovCuomo. — Jedediah Bila (@JedediahBila) June 2, 2020

It’s being described as a night of “complete anarchy” and lawlessness:

Hard to describe how rampant the looting was tonight in Midtown Manhattan and how lawless it was. Complete anarchy. Literally hundreds of stores up and down Broadway, Fifth Ave, Sixth Ave. Kids ruling the streets like it was a party. pic.twitter.com/y9Ly1UD1WX — Rachel Olding (@rachelolding) June 2, 2020

This IS like some dystopian video game:

It was like Mario Kart on the streets too. Dozens of $200k Mercs racing each other, nearly hitting people, only stopping to load up with bags of stolen stuff and speed on to the next spot. — Rachel Olding (@rachelolding) June 2, 2020

Watch:

In places, the NYPD appeared to be taking a standoffish approach:

But in other parts of the city, it looked like open war on the NYPD. From West 8th Street where an officer was hit by a car (end of the video):

🚨WANTED🚨for An Assault on a Police Officer in front of 14 West 8th Street #Soho #Manhattan @NYPD6Pct on 6/1/20 @ 3:23 A, 💰Reward up to $2500👓Seen them? Know who they are?☎️Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us! Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! #YourCityYourCall @NYPDDetectives @NY1 pic.twitter.com/rLtbP37yAa — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) June 2, 2020

In the Bronx:

NYPD Cop attacked in the Bronx. I guess the critics will now say he overreacted. NYPD Cops defend yourselves, you are alone! pic.twitter.com/424w5bZbC6 — SBA (@SBANYPD) June 2, 2020

No arrests were made after this hit-and-run:

BREAKING NEWS 6/2/20: An NYPD sergeant investigating reports of break-ins on Walton Ave in the Bronx, he was the victim of a hit-and-run around 12:45a, police said. He was taken to Lincoln Hospital condition unknown. No arrests. #BLM #NYCRiots pic.twitter.com/DFh9PraGIU — Roberto Mendez (@Roberto53372758) June 2, 2020

Macy’s flagship store in midtown was attacked, earning this tweet from President Trump’s social media director:

WAKE UP @NYCMayor @BilldeBlasio! Great curfew enforcement. How could you go another night w/o bringing in the National Guard!? Isn’t the safety of New Yorkers, peaceful protesters, and tourists a priority!? Businesses are being looted & destroyed – U are doing NOTHING! U R WEAK!! https://t.co/HXv1qgVmzF pic.twitter.com/44JVSbf8RU — Dan Scavino Jr.🇺🇸 (@Scavino45) June 2, 2020

Macy’s from street level:

Riots in New York : Rioters are currently looting Macy's in #Manhattan…..pic.twitter.com/QE6h6dMjGW — Shark NewsWires (@SharkNewsWires) June 2, 2020

More videos of the carnage:

Mayor Bill de Blasio downplayed the damage:

Just left Barclays Center. Situation there pretty calm. Now going back to Midtown. Protesters were overwhelmingly peaceful today + cops respected their right to speak out. But some people tonight had nothing to do with the cause + stole + damaged instead. That we won’t allow. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) June 2, 2020

But he’s moved the curfew to 8 p.m. tonight:

