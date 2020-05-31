There have been a number of major protesting fails caught on video over the past few days, like these looters robbing other looters in Philadelphia:

And the same thing happened in Walnut Creek, CA:

Looting in Walnut Creek turned into a fight over the looted items… pic.twitter.com/r4p30yl0TW — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) June 1, 2020

Per James Woods, looters are so concerned with securing their loot that they’re making sure their cars are locked:

So I’m watching the looting in Santa Monica live on local TV. There’s a thug who puts an armful of clothing into his car and locks the door! Then off he goes to loot some more, but secure in the knowledge his swag is safe! There are levels of irony that are impossible to top. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 1, 2020

And in Los Angeles, protesters took out another protester with a dumpster:

Sorry, I need a laugh with all this awfulness, rioter throwing things at LA PD just got Clowney’d by a garbage bin. pic.twitter.com/OKSigkUugx — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 31, 2020

Protester vs. window in NYC:

Protester vs window last night in NYC lol pic.twitter.com/SqrsnJ6His — Ryan Long (@ryanlongcomedy) May 31, 2020

And we told you about this one earlier when a protester accidentally set himself on fire with a Molotov cocktail:

Literally hoist by his own petard… 👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/CECaf1wFk9 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 31, 2020

But it’s not just protesters. Cops in Atlanta accidentally gassed themselves when the wind shifted:

We have gas in Atlanta. Most of it is blowing back onto police. pic.twitter.com/ZOtbJKGe8S — Charlie Gile (@CharlieGileNBC) June 1, 2020

***