Townhall’s Julio Rosas is in Minneapolis covering the riots and was on hand when the Minneapolis Police Department abandoned the 3rd precinct to rioters:

🚨🚨🚨: Can't believe what I'm seeing the Minneapolis police has ABANDONED the 3rd precinct's building!! Rioters have stormed in the parking lot and are now damaging the building. — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 29, 2020

Holy s*it:

The 3rd precinct building is now on fire. Rioters are celebrating and posing for pictures in front of the flames. pic.twitter.com/j5IrK8ARUd — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 29, 2020

And here’s the moment cops fled the building:

This is the moment when Minneapolis police officers abandoned the 3rd precinct building. Rioters chased them as they left and continued to throw objects at the police vehicles. pic.twitter.com/KoxAAYiUIN — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 29, 2020

Rosas, by the way, is also a U.S. Marine:

I've covered many protests/riots in my short time working in the media and I can say none of them (Charlottesville, D.C., Portland) comes close to what I'm seeing in Minneapolis right now. — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 29, 2020

Firefighters were not able to respond to the blaze:

The fire at the MPD’s 3rd Precinct was only at one corner 5 minutes ago. It’s now spread across the entire building. With no firefighters on scene… that building will likely be destroyed tonight. pic.twitter.com/t6p3Yv1KYV — Seth Kaplan (@Seth_Kaplan) May 29, 2020

At one point, the City of Minneapolis warned that the building could explode:

We're hearing unconfirmed reports that gas lines to the Third Precinct have been cut and other explosive materials are in the building. If you are near the building, for your safety, PLEASE RETREAT in the event the building explodes. — City of Minneapolis (@CityMinneapolis) May 29, 2020

The National Gaurd is on the scene this morning:

National Guard blocking 26th Ave. just north of the 3rd precinct and beside the looted shell of a Cub Foods. pic.twitter.com/fMVwt2IsF5 — Rob Olson (@RobOlsonFOX9) May 29, 2020

But, the devastation in the neighborhood is evident:

This is four blocks north of the 3rd precinct. Hexagon Bar is a burning shell. National Guard blocking the road as crews battle another building on fire to the south. pic.twitter.com/DCoj5vfUd1 — Rob Olson (@RobOlsonFOX9) May 29, 2020

There were also false reports that the 5th precinct had been abandoned:

KARE 11: Minneapolis police spokesman says claims of 5th precinct being abandoned are untrue — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) May 29, 2020

