Townhall’s Julio Rosas is in Minneapolis covering the riots and was on hand when the Minneapolis Police Department abandoned the 3rd precinct to rioters:

Holy s*it:

And here’s the moment cops fled the building:

Rosas, by the way, is also a U.S. Marine:

Firefighters were not able to respond to the blaze:

At one point, the City of Minneapolis warned that the building could explode:

The National Gaurd is on the scene this morning:

But, the devastation in the neighborhood is evident:

There were also false reports that the 5th precinct had been abandoned:

