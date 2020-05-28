Joe Biden takes to TikTok, says we have to wear masks, outside, even if there’s nobody else around

Posted at 11:18 am on May 28, 2020 by Greg Pollowitz

Joe Biden, in a new TikTok video in partnership with the Washington Post, says we have to wear masks, outside, even if there’s nobody else around:

And. . .

Here’s Joe Biden from two days ago:

Oh, and a shout out to the Washington Post for producing this campaign ad on the Chinese-owned social media platform:

***

 


