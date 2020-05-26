So, we woke up this morning, immediately saw Shaun King was trending and saw why. . .

OH BOY! They got him!

From The Daily Beast on how his latest venture, the resurrection of a newspaper founded by Frederick Douglass, has now closed down:

For the past few months, @kalihollowayftw has been taking a look at what happened at The North Star, Shaun King's effort to revive a fabled abolitionist newspaper. King blamed problems there on over-ambition, but 7 former employees paint a darker picture. https://t.co/i7xas1A5yB — Noah Shachtman (@NoahShachtman) May 26, 2020

Now more than a year after its launch, with its paid membership model still active, @TheNorthStar has shuttered offices and studios, and laid off staff. The nightly news shows and apps he promised still aren’t there https://t.co/6kphvQFeY1 — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) May 26, 2020

.@kaliHollowayftw spoke to seven former employees, all of whom were asked to sign NDAs when they left, who say King was “absent” and insistent on having “absolute control,” and accuse him of “radical incompetence” https://t.co/6kphvQFeY1 — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) May 26, 2020

The North Star is just the latest project to raise questions about King & his fund-raising after he’d abruptly shut down earlier projects including a 2011 fundraiser to climb mountains, a reward fund for ID’ing Neo-Nazis, and the anti-police brutality group Justice Together — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) May 26, 2020

Susan B Scamthony strikes again!!!! https://t.co/9yzZFBCH9k — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) May 26, 2020

He blocked me after I questioned him years ago. He is clearly a charlatan. However, there are many taking the black community for a ride that are never cancelled. When @rihanna honored him it was clear too many celebrities were too lazy to research. https://t.co/5ISelRNxVO — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) May 26, 2020

We’ll note that he’s advising Bernie Sanders on race issues:

Shaun King is one of the biggest con artists who has ever lived and the fact that the Bernie campaign had to disavow Joe Rogan and not Talcum X just shows how you can be the biggest scumbag in the world and still be taken seriously in leftist circles. https://t.co/ypcATmla5W — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 26, 2020

And there will be absolutely zero professional consequences for him. https://t.co/TC0j89Ct3W — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 26, 2020

Quite a quote from @AngryBlackLady: "There are also white liberals who want someone or something they can give their money to…He makes white folk feel safe because he doesn't ask anything of them besides giving money—he sells wokeness to white people.” https://t.co/r8QGRoMCRJ — Grace Panetta (@grace_panetta) May 26, 2020

The North Star was created 171 years ago by abolitionists to guide the nation toward freedom. Today I am joining @shaunking, @BenjaminPDixon and Team at https://t.co/ZvVk1DxXdK to rebuild it. Click the link to join the launch team too. https://t.co/pj2Ikakspi — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) November 3, 2018

He falsely accused a man of murdering a 6-year-old girl, and that guy killed himself in jail months later, and not a damn thing happened to Shaun. Bernie had to disavow Joe Rogan, but not Shaun King. https://t.co/bCYVc1UjHX — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) May 26, 2020

Game over. Hopefully.

