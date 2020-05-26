ICYMI yesterday, there was a viral “Karen” video flying around last night posted by Melody Cooper that shows an exchange between her brother, who is black, and a white woman who calls the police to say she’s being threatened by an African-American male after an argument over her dog being off the leash in a part of Central Park that doesn’t allow it.

The “Karen,” later identified as Amy Cooper, was put on leave by her employer:

Take a bow, mob:

But in a Facebook post allegedly from the guy filming, Christian Cooper, he admitted to threatening the woman before he started filming: “Look, if you’re going to do what you want, I’m going to do what I want, but you’re not going to like it”:

According to Amy Cooper, she thought Christian Cooper was going to poison her dog:

Which appears to have been Christian’s motivation. He told NBC News he offers the treats to the dogs so the people put them back on the leash:

“If the habitat is destroyed we won’t be able to go there to see the birds, to enjoy the plantings,” Christian explained on Monday night. When Amy refused, he says he offered her dog a treat and started recording the incident.

“The only way they can keep the dog from eating the treat is to put it on a leash,” he said. “At some point, she decided I’m gonna play the race card, I guess.”

Can we hate both of them?

