The United States threatened sanctions on Sunday if China moves forward with implementing a new national security law in Hong Kong that’s currently being used on the mainland to stifle dissent:

@POTUS National Security Adivsor O'Brien: U.S. likely to impose sanctions if #China moves ahead with #HongKong law – Axios https://t.co/FOxYjg5nhD — Frances Townsend (@FranTownsend) May 24, 2020

And China is threatening to retaliate:

China will take "all necessary measures" to "firmly" hit back at the US for threatening sanctions over the #HongKong National Security Law if the US persists in damaging China's interest; the US has no rights to interfere with China's internal affairs: FM spokesperson Zhao Lijian pic.twitter.com/EUbzK21qOR — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) May 25, 2020

Don’t worry, says the country where doctors and experts who warned about the coronavirus pandemic were arrested or disappeared:

The draft decision of China’s top legislature to introduce national security legislation for the #HongKong Special Administrative Region will not affect its high degree of autonomy and basic life of residents, legal experts noted at #TwoSessions2020. https://t.co/MRTfMHbAEQ pic.twitter.com/K3ARjQ5DKO — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) May 25, 2020

You see, the protesters terrorists:

China official in Hong Kong says some protest acts 'terrorist in nature' https://t.co/c3U2OpecYh — Reuters China (@ReutersChina) May 25, 2020

And things got ugly over the weekend as protesters and police clashed despite the threat of corona:

Xi Jinping has instructed officials to attack every sign of liberal democracy and its values. His reign has been characterised by mendacity and a blustering disregard for international law and agreements – Chris Patten, last British governor of Hong Kong https://t.co/6QVB6veebf — FT Opinion (@ftopinion) May 25, 2020

This is ugly:

China’s new “national security law” is already being used to crack down on peaceful pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong. We must stand up to the CCP. #StandWithHongKong pic.twitter.com/dYK5LwbkjR — Lance Gooden (@Lancegooden) May 24, 2020

Police fired tear gas to break out the protest:

WATCH: Police fire tear gas as thousands of protestors take to the streets in Hong Kong to march against Beijing’s plan to directly impose national security laws on the city. https://t.co/JiNShTSbVA pic.twitter.com/5OLyDEPj1a — NBC News World (@NBCNewsWorld) May 24, 2020

It’s going to get worse:

Sky News contributor @Nicholas_Reece says the situation is "deteriorating very badly in Hong Kong" as communist China is using the unrest to "gradually clamp down on liberties" of citizens.https://t.co/DVJcqvIkpH — Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) May 25, 2020

