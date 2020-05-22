Dr. Zeke Emanuel, who is advising Joe Biden on how to respond to the coronavirus pandemic, penned an op-ed for The Atlantic where he said camps should be allowed to open this summer:

As we told you, this is the same Zeke Emanuel who claimed there would be 100 million COVID-19 infections by the end of April:

Trending

Wow. Could this be the end of corona panic-porn?

You know, MAYBE THE SCHOOLS SHOULD NEVER HAVE BEEN CLOSED IN THE FIRST PLACE:

Oh, and we recall just last week how blue-checks piled on Bethan Mandel and called her a “Grandma killer” for saying to start opening things up for kids:

And now the Biden campaign is saying the same thing. (Good!)

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: COVID-19summer campZeke Emanuel