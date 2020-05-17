Out of nowhere, Gov. Andrew Cuomo now says the state has excess capacity on COVID-19 testing and he wants more people to get tested:

We now have more testing capacity than New Yorkers are using. We need to use our full testing capacity as we reopen. If you have COVID symptoms or have been in contact with someone with COVID — get a test. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 17, 2020

This is just like ventilators. We hear for weeks and weeks how there aren’t enough tests and then all of a sudden, BAM! There are available tests.

Anyway, here’s Gov. Cuomo actually getting a test to show how easy it is because he says the reason why New Yorkers aren’t getting tested is because they’re scared of the process:

It’s quick, easy and painless. If I have time, you do too. pic.twitter.com/0ANntppYVK — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 17, 2020

More from the Daily Mail:

‘The new problem is we have more sites and more testing capacity than we’re using. We have drive-thru sites that can do about 15,000 [tests] per day. We’re doing about 5,000 per day,’ Cuomo said.

And:

Some people just don’t like to go to the doctor and don’t like to get tested. There is a reluctance to go to a doctor’s office,’ Cuomo said, admitting that even he isn’t good at going to the doctor regularly. ‘There is no pain to this test. There is nothing about this test that should intimidate people from not taking this test. It is fast. It is easy. It is so fast and easy that even a governor can take this test.

Isn’t this an attack on democracy?

‘And for you doubting Thomases, which is what you all are,’ Cuomo said, speaking to the reporters in the room, ‘I’m going to show you how fast and easy it is to take a test and demonstrate why there should be no reluctance.’

Mayor Bill de Blasio is pushing testing as well:

BIG news today. It just got a whole lot easier to get a test for COVID-19. We are partnering with City MD to make diagnostic testing available at their sites across all five boroughs. That's an additional 6,000 tests per day and will be FREE to those without insurance. pic.twitter.com/fXQm8lcEtV — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) May 17, 2020

So, how soon until we learn there are excess tests EVERYWHERE?

"We need more testing!" the lockdowners yell Except, we already have a dramatic over-capacity for covid testing, including here in NYC. Once again, "obey to the experts" hysteria drowns out obvious reality that anyone can see. https://t.co/EL4e12ZaX9 — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) May 17, 2020

