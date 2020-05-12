Joe Biden sat down with former Bill Clinton HACK and current ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos for an interview today on “Good Morning America.”

Some lowlights. . .

First up, he wants governors to listen to Dr. Anthony Fauci:

Biden went on to accuse President Trump of incompetence:

Trump is in “Fantasyland”:

He also said the president is using Michael Flynn as a distraction:

It’s also a diversion so that Biden won’t talk about what HE knew about the Flynn prosecution while he was VP:

Biden bristled at reports that he’s “hiding” in Delaware:

And he’s mad that President Trump isn’t following the rules:

As for Tara Reade, we’re supposed to believe all women but she’s a liar:

“This never happened,” he says:

We assume Biden will continue with this BS until November:

