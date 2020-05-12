Joe Biden sat down with former Bill Clinton HACK and current ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos for an interview today on “Good Morning America.”

Some lowlights. . .

First up, he wants governors to listen to Dr. Anthony Fauci:

Biden on @GMA on what he would tell governors if he were president today: "I would tell the governors to listen to Dr. Fauci, listen to the scientists, listen to what the facts are. Look this is this President has to focus on what's going on here." — Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) May 12, 2020

Biden went on to accuse President Trump of incompetence:

.@JoeBiden on @GMA: "The truth is the truth, George. Anyone can't get a test around the country. … He knew about this crisis all the way back in January and February. He's been incompetent the way he responded." — Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) May 12, 2020

Trump is in “Fantasyland”:

.@joebiden on GMA this morning: When asked about President Trump’s response to the pandemic Biden replied “This is fantasyland what he’s (Trump) talking about” pic.twitter.com/WkH5PZG5Jl — Jessica Dean (@jessicadean) May 12, 2020

He also said the president is using Michael Flynn as a distraction:

Biden says he was aware of discussion of an investigation of Michael Flynn, but says it's a "diversion" tactic. "Can you imagine any other [POTUS] focusing on this at the moment when the country is just absolutely concerned about their health, the health of their children." — Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) May 12, 2020

It’s also a diversion so that Biden won’t talk about what HE knew about the Flynn prosecution while he was VP:

Biden deflects simple questions about what he knew re. Flynn by claiming Trump’s raising it is a deflection. https://t.co/847vBbWrlr — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) May 12, 2020

Biden bristled at reports that he’s “hiding” in Delaware:

Biden on @GMA : "Everyone says Biden's hidin', well let me tell you something, we're doing really well" Says he rejects the premise that digital campaigning is hurting his presidential bid — Julia Manchester (@JuliaManch) May 12, 2020

And he’s mad that President Trump isn’t following the rules:

Biden said he's "anxious" to go out on the campaign trail, but unlike Pres. Trump, he's "following the rules" and trying to set an example as to how to proceed in these times. "The president should follow the rules instead of showing up to places without masks," he said. — Marianna Sotomayor (@MariannaNBCNews) May 12, 2020

Biden: "I'm anxious to go out and campaign. … I enjoy interfacing with people. I'm not trying to avoid it, but I'm trying to set an example as to how we should proceed in terms of dealing with this health and economic crisis." — Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) May 12, 2020

Biden on virtual campaigning: “We’re following the guidelines of the medical professionals. We’re following the guidelines of the medical experts.” Says the idea that his campaign is somehow being hurt by him “following the rules” is wrong. — Jessica Dean (@jessicadean) May 12, 2020

As for Tara Reade, we’re supposed to believe all women but she’s a liar:

When asked about Tara Reade’s allegations, Biden gives a similar answer as before: Says women should be believed, state their case, those allegations should be looked into but “at the end of the day, the truth is the truth. This never happened.” — Jessica Dean (@jessicadean) May 12, 2020

“This never happened,” he says:

Biden on those who believe Tara Reade and won't vote for him because of her allegation: "That's their right… At the end of the day, the truth is the truth. And truth is, this never happened." @GMA — Rick Klein (@rickklein) May 12, 2020

We assume Biden will continue with this BS until November:

This is so meaningless as to be the same standard as “Don’t Believe Women.” If the important part of the equation is that the case is made, heard, and then evaluated, it doesn’t matter much to anything except politeness where you start. Calvinball. https://t.co/Sa0py2WbJN — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) May 12, 2020

Watch:

“That’s their right,” former Vice Pres. Joe Biden says of people who choose not to vote for him because of Tara Reade’s allegations. “I think women should be believed … at the end of the day, the truth is the truth … this never happened.” https://t.co/m7Cp8PQBBH pic.twitter.com/e2N0Mw1jLY — ABC News (@ABC) May 12, 2020

