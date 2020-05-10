C&C Coffee and Kitchen in Castle Rock, CO defied Gov. Gov. Jared Polis’ lockdown order and opened up for Mother’s Day on Sunday.
Check out the crowd:
Happy Mother’s Day from C& C in Castle Rock, where the owner said this is almost double a normal Mother’s Day. pic.twitter.com/cPSzjmAfAg
— Nick Puckett (@nick__puckett) May 10, 2020
The restaurant’s Twitter account tweeted at President Trump, “We are standing for America, small businesses, the Constitution and against the overreach of our governor in Colorado!!”:
@realDonaldTrump We are standing for America, small businesses, the Constitution and against the overreach of our governor in Colorado!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/dfzdR7bKFe
— C&C Coffee and Kitchen (@cccoffeekitchen) May 9, 2020
And owner April Arellano posted to Facebook that she opened despite being turned into county officials:
There was even “a line down the street”:
But libs want an investigation:
@GovofCO would it be possible to get a statement/address on the lack of physical distancing seen in Castle Rock, Colorado today? This is happening more & more—we definitely need your continued guidance on best practices for COVID-19. Thank you. #copolitics @jaredpolis
— Trish Zornio (@trish_zornio) May 10, 2020
“MANSLAUGHTER charges,” even:
The people who went to Castle Rock today and didn't wear masks or follow social distancing rules 100% know they will get people sick. If they infect anyone who dies, they should be charged with MANSLAUGHTER! No one is above the law- not even Trump supporters! https://t.co/uWoQg0XHKI
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) May 10, 2020
But the moms in the video seem happy:
If you actually care about your mother's safety you wouldn't do this… #MothersDay https://t.co/vvVxagl0hU
— Jason Johnson (@DrJasonJohnson) May 10, 2020
People have had enough of the “panic porn”:
Looks like lots of people in Colorado have had enough of panic porn and decided to make rational decisions about risk for themselves. Happy Mother's Day! https://t.co/284K70K3wp
— Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) May 10, 2020
And, yes, we will check back in 3 weeks:
Douglas County, Colorado is currently at 1.7 cases per thousand residents. Check back in three weeks. https://t.co/tSZBD78ptb
— Charles Gaba (@charles_gaba) May 10, 2020
***