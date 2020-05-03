Via The Daily Wire’s Michael Knowles, police were out in force today in Huntington Beach to prevent people from sitting in the sun and using the ocean:

We look forward to “Law & Order: Corona,” coming soon to CBS:

And were helicopters necessary?

Another view:

Apparently so:

This is what they’re preventing:

Actress Devanny Pinn challenged Knowles over that tweet:

His reaction:

LOL.

***

