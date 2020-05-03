Via The Daily Wire’s Michael Knowles, police were out in force today in Huntington Beach to prevent people from sitting in the sun and using the ocean:
So instead of going on the wide open beach, everyone is being forced to crowd onto the sidewalks. Smart stuff, @GavinNewsom! pic.twitter.com/9nPieYZWVi
— Tara Reade Is More Credible Than Christine Ford (@michaeljknowles) May 3, 2020
We look forward to “Law & Order: Corona,” coming soon to CBS:
Just out of frame, multiple cops are patrolling along the tape.
— Tara Reade Is More Credible Than Christine Ford (@michaeljknowles) May 3, 2020
And were helicopters necessary?
Helicopters patrolling Huntington Beach ordering people indoors. Is this America? pic.twitter.com/YxdSSfhqq3
— Tara Reade Is More Credible Than Christine Ford (@michaeljknowles) May 3, 2020
Another view:
Police monitor Huntington Beach enforcing California Gov. Newsom's closure of Orange County beaches. pic.twitter.com/ZIIEGgq3g3
— The Hill (@thehill) May 3, 2020
Apparently so:
#surfers leave #HuntingtonBeach today after repeated “please exit the water” requests on police bullhorns. One called #GavinNewsom and his hard #Shutdown of #OrangeCounty #beaches #ridiculous Newsom stresses #SocialDistancing saves lives. #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/ODOiDYwCUT
— Paul Vercammen (@pvercammencnn) May 3, 2020
This is what they’re preventing:
#UnitedStates
A woman wearing face masks watches the ocean in Huntington Beach, California
📷 @apufotos #AFP#Coronavirus #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/8hzjIEN4PI
— AFP Photo (@AFPphoto) May 3, 2020
Actress Devanny Pinn challenged Knowles over that tweet:
Yes, it is. So go the fck home.
— Devanny Pinn (@DevannyPinn) May 3, 2020
His reaction:
Nah. https://t.co/p4QyZvw6bh pic.twitter.com/lTZtpbR5e6
— Tara Reade Is More Credible Than Christine Ford (@michaeljknowles) May 3, 2020
LOL.
***
