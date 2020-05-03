Via The Daily Wire’s Michael Knowles, police were out in force today in Huntington Beach to prevent people from sitting in the sun and using the ocean:

So instead of going on the wide open beach, everyone is being forced to crowd onto the sidewalks. Smart stuff, @GavinNewsom! pic.twitter.com/9nPieYZWVi — Tara Reade Is More Credible Than Christine Ford (@michaeljknowles) May 3, 2020

We look forward to “Law & Order: Corona,” coming soon to CBS:

Just out of frame, multiple cops are patrolling along the tape. — Tara Reade Is More Credible Than Christine Ford (@michaeljknowles) May 3, 2020

And were helicopters necessary?

Helicopters patrolling Huntington Beach ordering people indoors. Is this America? pic.twitter.com/YxdSSfhqq3 — Tara Reade Is More Credible Than Christine Ford (@michaeljknowles) May 3, 2020

Another view:

Police monitor Huntington Beach enforcing California Gov. Newsom's closure of Orange County beaches. pic.twitter.com/ZIIEGgq3g3 — The Hill (@thehill) May 3, 2020

Apparently so:

This is what they’re preventing:

Actress Devanny Pinn challenged Knowles over that tweet:

Yes, it is. So go the fck home. — Devanny Pinn (@DevannyPinn) May 3, 2020

His reaction:

Nah. https://t.co/p4QyZvw6bh pic.twitter.com/lTZtpbR5e6 — Tara Reade Is More Credible Than Christine Ford (@michaeljknowles) May 3, 2020

