Michael Cohen, who was supposed to be released early from prison on Friday to serve out the remainder of his sentence at home, did not return home as scheduled:

Michael Cohen, President Trump’s former lawyer, didn’t return home as scheduled on Friday from prison amid confusion over coronavirus release policy. https://t.co/gvKTfHWbd7 — Ben Pershing (@benpershing) May 1, 2020

Apparently, he’s not yet eligible for home confinement:

NEW: @MichaelCohen212 home confinement has NOT been rescinded, per a well-placed source.

He does not yet meet the threshold for confinement until he has 18 months left in his sentence. He becomes eligible at the end of May.

Until then, he is staying in quarantine #MichaelCohen https://t.co/0CEUqHkOy7 — Brooke Singman (@BrookeSingman) May 1, 2020

The White House denied any involvement in the decision:

.@PressSec said the White House did not intervene in Michael Cohen's early release from prison to home confinement, which has been rescinded. She quickly pivoted to discussing General Flynn, which she called a "very scary story" — Sara Cook (@saraecook) May 1, 2020

And it was just Michael Cohen. “Many other federal prisoners” were denied release as well:

Folks, what reportedly happened to Michael Cohen– a release rescinded– happened as well to many other federal prisoners. https://t.co/lUXqesjXcg via @slate — Andrew Cohen (@JustADCohen) May 1, 2020

Cohen also received a letter from President Trump’s lawyer demanded he stop writing his tell-all book:

UPDATE: Trump attorney Charles Harder sent a letter to Michael Cohen, demanding that the president’s former fixer stop writing a “tell-all,” anti-Trump book, sources say. The news came the same day the prisoner found out that he will remain behind bars. https://t.co/usI6dompOR — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) May 1, 2020

Well, good luck with that.

